Book about human trafficking sparks Berkeley Co. parent debate

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Berkeley County School District parents say students should not be reading about topics of human trafficking and rape without parent permission.

This debate started when a book was assigned to an English II course at one of the high schools, according to district officials.

The book “Sold” by Patricia McCormick tells the story of a young girl from Nepal that was sold into the sex slavery industry in India. Something that most people agree on that have read the book was that it was a tough story to read with disturbing detail.

However, it’s not short of controversy.

“I think it’s not the fact that they’re discussing human trafficking, but the material that was presented to ninth graders,” Christi Dixon, Berkeley County chapter chair for Moms for Liberty, said.

Moms For Liberty is a parents’ rights activist group that believes books like “Sold” do not have age-appropriate content for minors. Dixon says a teacher should ask for parent permission before a book like this is read in class.

She says certain scenes in the book could be very traumatizing, especially to teenage girls. For example, if a girl in the class had experienced something like what is discussed in the book, it could cause her to have flashbacks and deter her mental health.

However, others like activist Paul Bowers that works closely with book banning topics says this book tells the story about real-life events that need attention. He says this kind of content causes readers to become more educated and empathetic, making them better critical thinkers.

“Hiding these sorts of books from students for fear of traumatizing them does more harm than good,” Bowers said.

School district spokesperson Katie Tanner provided this statement:

Berkeley County School District recognizes the importance of promoting a diverse and inclusive learning environment for students, including the incorporation of literature to support the standards, and reflecting a variety of perspectives and experiences. However, as an institution we also recognize the importance of respecting the beliefs and values of all families and allowing them to have a voice in the education of their children.

Therefore, we are working collaboratively to establish a process for parents and guardians to partner with our educators in a choice of literature selections for their child within the classroom and media centers. We recognize that the process of selecting literature is an ongoing and collaborative effort that involves input from educators, parents, and students, as well as ongoing feedback.

Berkeley County School District Policy KNBA allows parents to request a reconsideration of instructional materials at any time.

