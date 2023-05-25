Charleston Edges William & Mary, 2-1, To Stay Alive In CAA Baseball Championship

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (May 25, 2023) – Cole Mathis scored the go-ahead run in the sixth and then sealed the victory with three scoreless innings on the mound as #4 Charleston edged #6 William & Mary, 2-1, to stay alive in the CAA Baseball Championship on Thursday afternoon at the Ballpark at Patriots Point.

Charleston, which improved to 35-21, will play Friday morning against an opponent to be determined. William & Mary fell to 32-25 and was eliminated from the tournament.

Senior right-hander Trey Pooser (7-3) earned the win for the Cougars after allowing one run and seven hits over 6.0 innings and striking out five. Mathis picked up his first save after moving to the mound from first base and giving up two hits over the final 3.0 innings while fanning four.

William & Mary also received a strong effort from its pitching staff. Starter Cory Wall (4-5) surrendered two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings and struck out seven. Rojo Prarie and Carter Lovasz limited the Cougars to two hits and no runs over the final 2.1 frames.

The game was tied 1-1 in the sixth when Mathis drew a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position by stealing second. With two out, Cougars’ third baseman Luke Wood lined a RBI single to left to put Charleston on top.

The Tribe threatened in the ninth as Cole Ragone singled to open the frame and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Luca Danos. However, Mathis was able to escape the jam after recording a strikeout and a game-ending flyball to center.

After dominant pitching performances through the first three innings, both teams got on the board in the fourth. In the top half, William & Mary’s Nate Goranson singled and moved to second following a Jerry Barnes walk. With two out, Corey Adams delivered a run-scoring single up the middle for a 1-0 Tribe lead.

Charleston answered back in the bottom half. Joseph Mershon drew a leadoff walk and then stole second. Trotter Harlan’s one-out single to left plated Mershon to tie the contest.

Tyler Sorrentino and Cam Dean each went 2-for-3 to pace Charleston offensively. For William & Mary, Adams finished 3-for-4 and Goranson was 2-for-4.

It was Charleston’s third 2-1 victory over William & Mary in four games this season.

