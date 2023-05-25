SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clemson routs Virginia Tech 14-5 after trailing in early innings

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Caden Grice hit a grand slam in Clemson’s seven-run sixth inning and the Tigers rallied to defeat Virginia Tech 14-5 on Wednesday night in the ACC Tournament.

Trailing 5-3 entering the sixth inning, Clemson (40-17) took the lead after two runs scored on an outfield error followed by Cam Cannarella’s go-ahead single. Grice’s slam capped the rally and was his team-high 15th home run of the season, giving him a team-high 58 RBIs.

Clemson used seven pitchers, the last four of which did not allow a run over the final five innings. B.J. Bailey (2-2), the fourth pitcher, was credited with the win.

Both Billy Amick and Riley Bertram had three hits and two RBIs for the Tigers.

No. 3 seed Clemson will play sixth-seeded Boston College on Friday, with the winner finishing first in Pool C and advancing to the semifinals on Saturday

No. 10 seed Virginia Tech (30-23) finished last in the three-team pool.

Carson DeMartini hit a two-run single and Sam Tackett drove in another run with a single in Virginia Tech’s three-run fourth inning that gave the Hokies the two-run lead.

Starter Drue Hackenberg (5-8) took the loss for Virginia Tech after allowing seven runs - three earned - in 5 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. and found a...
3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say
A federal grand jury has indicated disbarred Lowcountry Attorney Alex Murdaugh on 22 new...
Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer

Latest News

Summerville wins their first ever state title in softball with a 2-0 win over Byrnes
Summerville wins 1st softball state title with 2-0 win over Byrnes
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel downs VMI to open SoCon Baseball Championship
Coastal Carolina baseball
No. 7 Chants Defeat Georgia State 5-4 at SBC Championship Tournament
Johnson gets 400th career win, LSU beats South Carolina 10-3 in SEC Tournament