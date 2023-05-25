SC Lottery
Gov. McMaster signs SC fetal heartbeat bill into law

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday signed into law a bill banning most...
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday signed into law a bill banning most abortions in the state after about six weeks into a pregnancy.(S.C. Office of the Governor)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday signed into law a bill banning most abortions in the state after about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Flanked by members of the General Assembly, McMaster signed S. 474 or the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.

“With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately,” McMaster said. “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.”

The law prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for the life or health of the mother, medical emergencies, fatal fetal anomalies, and up to 12 weeks of pregnancy in cases of rape or incest.

This bill is similar to South Carolina’s previous six-week ban, which the state Supreme Court struck down in January.

Republican supporters say they are confident this bill is different enough from the former one for the court to uphold it.

But opponents say it is fundamentally the same restriction that has already been deemed unconstitutional.

Planned Parenthood has said it will file a lawsuit to challenge the bill.

