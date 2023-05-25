SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

James Island names Travis Smith as new head basketball coach

Porter-Gaud assistant Travis Smith has been named the head coach at James Island
Porter-Gaud assistant Travis Smith has been named the head coach at James Island(James Island Athletics)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island has named longtime Porter-Gaud assistant coach Travis Smith as the Trojans new head basketball coach on Thursday.

Smith, who played at Porter-Gaud and would go on to play at Mercer, replaces James Island alum Brady Schuck who left to take an assistant coaching job at Flagler College.

In addition to his work at Porter-Gaud, Smith has served as the co-founder of the 20/20 Youth Basketball Organization in the Lowcountry and worked with the TMP Summer travel Basketball team.

In his time coaching with the Cyclones, Smith helped lead the program to three state championships. He also helped train several Division 1 players including Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt and now with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers), Yale’s Jake Langford and Tennessee’s Josiah Jordan-James.

James Island is coming off an 18-7 season that included a perfect 10-0 record in region play before being upset in the first round of the 4-A playoffs.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. and found a...
3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say
A federal grand jury has indicated disbarred Lowcountry Attorney Alex Murdaugh on 22 new...
Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh
A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around...
Woman to face charges after Folly Bridge crash
An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership...
Alligator spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Rd.

Latest News

The College of Charleston kept their season alive with a win over William & Mary in the CAA...
Charleston Edges William & Mary, 2-1, To Stay Alive In CAA Baseball Championship
Texas A&M knocks out South Carolina behind combined 1-hitter
ETSU downed The Citadel, 12-0 in 7 innings at the SoCon Tournament in Greenville on Thursday...
ETSU cruises past The Citadel at SoCon Baseball Championship
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) points to a teammate after receiving an assist during the first...
PJ Hall withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Clemson