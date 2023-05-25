SC Lottery
Man accused of stealing beer from N. Charleston store

Travis Lamont Bailey, 42, was charged with second-degree burglary, jail records show.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing a burglary charge after police say he broke into a North Charleston store and stole beer.

The North Charleston Police Department says Bailey is accused of breaking into the Dollar General on Rivers Avenue and stealing beer.

Officers say they located Bailey hiding behind a fast food restaurant near the store.

Bailey was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

