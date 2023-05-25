Man accused of stealing beer from N. Charleston store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing a burglary charge after police say he broke into a North Charleston store and stole beer.

Travis Lamont Bailey, 42, was charged with second-degree burglary, jail records show.

The North Charleston Police Department says Bailey is accused of breaking into the Dollar General on Rivers Avenue and stealing beer.

Officers say they located Bailey hiding behind a fast food restaurant near the store.

Bailey was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.