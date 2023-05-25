SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Folly Road

A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around...
A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around 8:15 p.m.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Charleston County are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash happened on Folly Bridge Wednesday night.

A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around 8:15 p.m. Both lanes of travel were shut down as crews worked the scene.

Charleston County EMS and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

No word yet on injuries and how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
Twitter user Brandon Walker posted a Nest doorbell camera clip that captured the sound of the...
Did you feel or hear it? Lowcountry residents report ‘big boom’
Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. and found a...
3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say
A federal grand jury has indicated disbarred Lowcountry Attorney Alex Murdaugh on 22 new...
Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh
Former Police Chief Luther Reynolds has passed away following a battle with cancer, according...
Police Chief Luther Reynolds passes away after battle with cancer

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
Medical equipment from MUSC and Roper St. Francis is being sent to Mercy Hospital in the...
Charleston hospitals donate surplus equipment to a country in need
Three boys, Bennett, 6, Jackson, 6, and Marcelino, 9, are in MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's...
‘3 MUSCateers’ create special bond as they wait on heart transplants in hospital
VIDEO: Charleston hospitals donate surplus equipment to a country in need