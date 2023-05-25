Multi-vehicle crash closes portion of Folly Road

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Charleston County are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash happened on Folly Bridge Wednesday night.

A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around 8:15 p.m. Both lanes of travel were shut down as crews worked the scene.

Charleston County EMS and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

No word yet on injuries and how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.

