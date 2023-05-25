SC Lottery
N. Charleston man sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man will spend more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to using social media to receive sexually explicit photos and videos from a minor.

Ty’Qwane Antonio Dix, 26, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to use of an interstate commerce facility to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Dix portrayed himself as a 19-year-old online and enticed a 12-year-old girl from Virginia to send sexually explicit photos and videos of herself through Snapchat.

The exchange happened from Aug. 2020 through Jan. 2021, officials said. He later threatened to send the photos and videos to other people if she did not do what he said, according to Department of Justice officials.

Dix will also be under court-ordered supervision after his prison sentence.

The FBI investigated the case.

