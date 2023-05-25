SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New BMW lets you change lanes with your eyes

BMW debuts new automated features in their new sedans, including the ability for drivers to...
BMW debuts new automated features in their new sedans, including the ability for drivers to change lanes by just using their eyes.(BMW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The newest BMW will apparently let drivers change lanes just by using their eyes.

BMW unveiled its new 5-series sedan on Wednesday.

The German luxury automaker highlighted the car’s optional highway assistant system, saying it allows drivers to go long distances on major highways without touching the steering wheel or pedals.

Drivers will be able to change lanes on the highway just by looking at one of the vehicle’s outside mirrors.

Instead of having drivers request it, the new automated driving system suggests a lane change depending on the road situation.

The system relies on a camera mounted behind the steering and directed at the driver.

To respond, BMW says the driver only has to look at the corresponding side mirror, and the car will do the rest.

The car also uses the camera to check if the driver is watching the road. If they are not paying attention, a warning will flash inside the vehicle.

If the driver is incapacitated, the vehicle will automatically slow to a stop and turn on the hazard lights.

The fully electric BMW 5-series will be available for the starting price of $67,000 beginning in October.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. and found a...
3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say
A federal grand jury has indicated disbarred Lowcountry Attorney Alex Murdaugh on 22 new...
Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh
An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership...
Alligator spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Rd.
A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around...
Woman to face charges after Folly Bridge crash

Latest News

If President Joe Biden and House Republicans can't agree to lift the debt ceiling, senior...
Social Security could be delayed due to debt impasse
Just in time for a holiday weekend, the Beach Reach shuttle is ready to head back into service.
Officials to announce return of Beach Reach shuttle
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, ‘what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks’
New Corvettes are delivered to a Chevrolet dealer in Wheeling, Ill., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On...
US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a still-tepid 1.3% annual rate