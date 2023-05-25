SC Lottery
Officials to announce return of Beach Reach shuttle

By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Just in time for a holiday weekend, the Beach Reach shuttle is ready to head back into service.

The shuttle is a free park-and-ride service from CARTA that runs from Mount Pleasant to the Isle of Palms.

The shuttle runs between Mount Pleasant Town Center and the Isle of Palms 14th Avenue/Ocean Boulevard beach access.

Service is on weekends only and on the Mondays of Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day.

Shuttles are scheduled to run beginning at 9:15 a.m. on Saturdays and 9:40 a.m. on Sundays with the last trip to the beach at 5:30 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. respectively.

Officials say safety issues limit what passengers can bring on board and have the following regulations:

  • All drinks must be in a spill-proof container or they will not be allowed on board the bus. A simple cup with a lid is NOT sufficient, it must be spill-proof.
  • No alcoholic beverages allowed.
  • Limited bags and large items: Riders are allowed to bring up to four regular shopping-sized bags. All items must be able to be loaded onto the bus in a single trip (Ex. passengers are not allowed to board the bus, drop items at a seat and return outside to gather more items).
    Riders are welcome to bring beach equipment on board the bus; however NO large, bulky items allowed, including but not limited to: tents, large beach umbrellas, surf boards, etc. Items such as chairs, small umbrellas, boogie or body-boards and coolers are allowed but must adhere to other rules listed here.
    Beach equipment allowed – must be able to be held by riders or stowed safely beneath the seat.  Items at NO TIME may block the aisle or prevent seats from being used by other passengers.*
  • Shoes/flip-flops, pants/shorts and a shirt are required while riding the bus. Cover-ups are also acceptable.
  • If you, or anyone in your party is wet, please have a towel or mat to sit on.
  • Bikes should be placed on the bike rack in the front of the bus — bikes are not allowed on board the vehicle.
  • No eating or *drinking while on board. **You may drink from a spill-proof cup. (Reminder: Alcoholic beverages are prohibited on all CARTA vehicles).

More information on the shuttle can be found on CARTA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

