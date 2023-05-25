Palmetto Railways begins construction on $185M rail line servicing Camp Hall

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Palmetto Railways has started construction on a rail line that will service the Camp Hall Commerce Park and Volvo’s plant in Berkeley County.

Camp Hall will soon be home to the largest investment in South Carolina history in Redwood Materials and is the current home of Volvo’s plant. A new rail line will look to connect those facilities to the port and beyond.

Palmetto Railways President and CEO Patrick McCrory said the 25-mile rail line will connect to an existing CSX rail line at the Santee Cooper Cross Generating Station in Cross.

The project will cost $185 million to build. It’s funded through a combination of state and federal dollars as well as investment from Volvo and CSX.

Palmetto Railways has already started construction on the line, but officials said it won’t be too visible from the road.

Once complete, the line will service the industries located at Camp Hall and Volvo’s plant.

Officials estimate at least one train will run per day on weekdays shipping goods out of the area.

However, they plan to add railroad crossings at several roadways, including Volvo Car Drive, Highway 176 and Old Highway 6.

Officials believe the added infrastructure could entice more investment to Berkeley County and South Carolina.

“This line is really intended to serve the U.S. domestic market, so from here to New York, New Jersey, from here to Los Angeles, across the country and all in between,” McCrory said. “That’s kind of our focus for the volumes. Capacity is – it’s a main line. It can be used for any levels of capacity.”

McCrory said it will take them around two and a half years to finish construction on the new rail line.

Volvo Cars spokesperson Katherine Bergmann released the following statement on the railway project:

“The addition of a rail line will be a great benefit to Volvo Cars and industries in the surrounding area. This project represents a key investment in advancing industrial transportation capabilities, streamlining logistics and promoting economic growth.”

