PJ Hall withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Clemson

Clemson center PJ Hall (24) points to a teammate after receiving an assist during the first...
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) points to a teammate after receiving an assist during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Clemson, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball senior center PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to Clemson for the upcoming 2023-24 season, announced by him via Instagram.

“I’m thrilled that PJ decided to return to Clemson. I’m proud of how he performed at the NBA Combine, gaining valuable experience in the process,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell. “He’s one of the best players in our league and I’m counting on him and others to help lead a very talented group this season.”

Hall led the team in scoring last season (15.3 ppg) and averaged 5.7 rebounds, while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three and 78.6 percent from the foul line.

Hall becomes the top returning scorer in the ACC for 2023-24 after averaging 17.6 points per game last year in league play. He also totaled 6.6 rebounds per contest and added 21 blocks.

Clemson finished the season 23-10, including 14-6 in the ACC – the most conference wins in program history.

The 2023-24 schedule will be released at a later date, and season tickets will go on sale beginning June 19. Clemson Athletics is currently fielding ticket requests leading up to the on-sale date.

