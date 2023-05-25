SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to shelter

In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.
In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.(Arizona Humane Society)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A pregnant dog was bitten by a rattlesnake last week in Arizona. Shortly after, she gave birth to three pups.

According to the Arizona Humane Society, the homeless dog named Molly gave birth to two more pups while on the way to the shelter and AHS Trauma Hospital.

Soon afterward, Molly and her babies were being taken care of in the humane society’s “Mutternity Suites,” where she gave birth to even more pups.

In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.

The humane society is asking for “Foster Heroes” in the community to help take care of pets that need a loving home while the shelter is at capacity.

The humane society provides everything needed, including medical care, food, blankets and toys.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. and found a...
3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say
A federal grand jury has indicated disbarred Lowcountry Attorney Alex Murdaugh on 22 new...
Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh
A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around...
Woman to face charges after Folly Bridge crash
An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership...
Alligator spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Rd.

Latest News

FILE - A package of Pfizer's drug Paxlovid lies open in this photograph from March 4, 2022.
COVID pill Paxlovid gets full FDA approval after more than a year of emergency use
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
Police set up camp at the reservoir in Portugal on Monday, where searches began on Tuesday.
Portugal police end latest search for clues in Madeleine McCann case
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs into law an education overhaul bill on...
Lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights
Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her