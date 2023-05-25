SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

School bus driver retires after nearly 60 years of service: ‘We’re going to miss him’

Allan Kville is retiring after spending nearly 60 years driving children to school. (Source: KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A school bus driver in North Dakota is retiring after spending nearly 60 years in the driver’s seat.

Allan Kville, 82, first started driving a school bus in 1963. He said there were more gravel roads in the area and the buses didn’t even have radios.

This year, 24 students were part of Kville’s route for the May-Port CG School District. Some of them mark their family’s third generation of riders to have Kville as their bus driver.

“It’s an extended part of my family. I’ve driven the same route for years, so I’ve watched them go from kindergarten all the way through,” he said.

Kville has been a school board member and also currently serves as a color guard for school activities while driving athletes across the state to games and tournaments.

“Allan has just been an example of that dedication and commitment. Words can’t express what he’s meant to the school,” May-Port CG Superintendent Michael Bradner said.

According to Kville, he took a short break from driving in the ‘70s to build his home but missed being around the children who have kept him going through the years.

“I’ll miss watching the kids grow up. They change so much,” he said.

The 82-year-old said the last ride was a tough one, but he is ready for something new.

“No more checking the weather, no more checking the roads, no more checking the school schedule ... retired,” Kville said.

The longtime school district employee said he still plans on being involved with some school activities but does plan on traveling the country with his wife and family.

“We’re going to miss him,” Bradner said.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
Firefighters responded to the 3700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:20 a.m. and found a...
3 injured battling early-morning fire on Ashley Phosphate Rd., officials say
A federal grand jury has indicated disbarred Lowcountry Attorney Alex Murdaugh on 22 new...
Federal grand jury returns 22-count indictment against Alex Murdaugh
A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around...
Woman to face charges after Folly Bridge crash
An alligator was spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Road near the Stokes Mazda dealership...
Alligator spotted walking along Ashley Phosphate Rd.

Latest News

Paige Ruddy and her fiancée Logan Mitchell-Carter were to be married in a small ceremony on...
‘She had a big caring heart’: Bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day
Cory Fleming, 54, appeared before a judge Thursday in downtown Charleston for the plea.
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator pleads guilty
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers recommend impeaching Attorney General Ken Paxton after Republican investigation
Michael Burham, 34, is facing federal charges after multiple law enforcement agencies from...
Pennsylvania man appears in federal court after 4-day manhunt in Lowcountry
A woman who was pregnant and not due for weeks ended up going into labor at the Electric Daisy...
Woman goes into labor while attending music festival; artist congratulates new mother