Service dog receives diploma alongside owner for attending all classes with her

A service dog in New Jersey is now a proud university graduate after receiving his degree alongside his owner. (Source: Seton Hall University / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (Gray News/TMX) – A service dog in New Jersey is now a proud university graduate after receiving his degree alongside his owner.

A video shared by Seton Hall University shows student Grace Mariani, who uses a wheelchair, on stage with her dog Justin during the commencement at the Prudential Center in Newark on Monday.

Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre hands a degree to Mariani and presents a rolled-up certificate to Justin.

The dog sniffs the certificate, looks to Mariani, then takes the honorary degree in his mouth as the audience cheers.

Mariani received her Bachelor of Science in Education and graduated magna cum laude. The university said Justin accompanied her to all her classes.

Mariani plans to teach elementary and special education – with Justin at her side.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

