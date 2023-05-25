Summerville wins 1st softball state title with 2-0 win over Byrnes

DUNCAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Ansley Bennett did it all for Summerville on Wednesday night.

The Green Wave ace pitcher threw her 2nd straight complete game shutout and added a 2 RBI basehit for good measure as Summerville won their first ever state championship in Summerville claiming the 5-A crown with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the best-of-three series over Byrnes.

Bennett was aided by a great defense behind her that helped get Summerville out of multiple jams throughout the evening.

“Our defense has been so good.” Bennett said after the game. “pitching has been working but can’t do it without our defense”

“Pitcher threw great, they played great defense behind her and we had some clutch hits when we had to have them.” head coach Heather Tucker said. “and I’m just so proud of these kids all the credit goes to them and all the hard work they put into the entire season.”

Summerville finishes the year 32-1.

