Texas A&M knocks out South Carolina behind combined 1-hitter

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Trevor Werner went 3 for 4 with an RBI triple, freshman Justin Lamkin struck out nine in a seven-inning start and Texas A&M beat South Carolina 5-0 on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M (34-24), the No. 10 seed, advances to the semifinals on Friday. South Carolina (39-19) has been eliminated.

Lamkin (3-3), Chris Cortez and Matt Dillard combined for a one-hit shutout. South Carolina second baseman Will Tippett led off the fifth inning with a single before Lamkin retired the next three batters.

Texas A&M walked three straight batters in the eighth before Dillard entered to end the threat with a strikeout of Gavin Casas.

Lamkin tied his season high with nine strikeouts in his longest outing of the season. Texas A&M starters have combined for 17 strikeouts in 17 scoreless innings, while allowing just five hits in three games.

Austin Bost started a three-run fourth with an RBI double.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

