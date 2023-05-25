SC Lottery
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Shamrock, Herndon, Harley & Frankie

Up first is the beautiful 4-year-old Shamrock, who just might be the good luck charm you’ve been looking for.
By Jana Cugliari
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin Wednesday and we have a few fluffy friends from the Berkeley Animal Center who would be great additions to your family!

Up first is the beautiful 4-year-old Shamrock, who just might be the good luck charm you’ve been looking for. Shamrock has been at the shelter since the beginning of February, and she is definitely ready to have a family of her own. The shelter says she came from a terrible situation, so they would love for her to go to a home where she can be cherished and adored all day long.

The Berkeley Animal Center has a trio of 8-week-old puppies who are looking for their FUR-ever homes-- Herndon, Harley and Frankie! These pups are ready for their new families, and are available for adoption beginning Thursday. They were born in a Berkeley Animal Center foster home and are fully vetted. They are socialized, vaccinated, fixed and according to the shelter, absolutely perfect.

The Berkeley Animal Center has a trio of 8-week-old puppies who are looking for their FUR-ever homes-- Herndon, Harley and Frankie!

If you are interested in adopting any of these amazing animals, you can contact the Berkeley Animal Shelter, located at 131 Central Berkeley Dr. in Moncks Corner, at 843-719-5050.

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

And if you’re not ready to adopt but want to help out the Berkeley Animal Center, this Saturday you can attend the 3rd Annual Food Truck Rodeo! Hosted by the Friends of Berkeley Animal Center, all proceeds from the event will go right to the shelter to help fund animal treatments and more. Organizers say there will be lots of animals, lots of food, and lots of fun

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 418 E Main St., Moncks Corner.

