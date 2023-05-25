SC Lottery
Woman goes into labor while attending music festival; artist congratulates new mother

A woman who was pregnant and not due for weeks ended up going into labor at the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival in Las Vegas. (Source: KVVU)
By Regina Ahn and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A pregnant woman attending a music festival in Las Vegas had to cut her experience a little short.

Cristina Celis told KVVU that she was taking it easy at 32 weeks pregnant while enjoying her time at the Electric Daisy Carnival last weekend.

“We were there for the whole weekend, felt completely fine, and was just vibing to the music,” she said.

But it was during artist Zedd’s performance, something felt odd.

“Out of nowhere on Saturday night I started to get some weird pains, it’s my first baby so I wasn’t sure what I was feeling,” Celis said.

After a quick trip to the medic at the rave, she said she was in an ambulance on her way to the University Medical Center.

“They transferred me within 30 minutes to the hospital and within 15 minutes she was here,” Celis said.

Six weeks early, little Izzabella Daisy Garcia was born.

Celis and her boyfriend, Landon Garcia, came into town from Southern California. They said they are sad to be away from family with their baby remaining in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“It’s just hard not being there with her 100 percent of the time,” Celis said.

But doctors say Izzabella should be able to leave the NICU in about six to eight weeks.

The couple thanked everyone for the support they have received, even getting attention from Zedd and other artists who performed at the festival.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

