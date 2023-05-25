Woman to face charges after Folly Bridge crash

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach officials say a woman will face charges after a multi-vehicle crash on Folly Bridge Wednesday night.

Witnesses say a woman was traveling to Folly Beach from James Island at a high rate of speed around 8:15 p.m., according to Chief Andrew Gilreath. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle on the bridge when it struck another car head on.

Crews are still working to clean up the road, officials said.

Gilreath said the woman received serious injuries. Nobody else was hurt.

No word yet on what the woman will be charged with.

Charleston County EMS and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

