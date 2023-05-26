Compass Collegiate Academy turning scholars into kid entrepreneurs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Compass Collegiate Academy is nurturing the next generation of business moguls even though they aren’t even in the third grade.

In a program that goes beyond traditional learning, young scholars at the uptown Charleston charter school are gaining invaluable insights into business principles at an early age.

Executive Director of Compass Collegiate Academy Elizabeth Simpson says these budding tycoons are stepping into the world of business with zeal and determination.

“We have an amazing program that was started by our parents to help every single one of our Scholars start their very own small business,” Simpson says.

The program provides young students with hands-on experience in developing business plans and securing capital. On loan day, the students presented their meticulously crafted business plans, complete with cost and profit projections, to the Compass Collegiate Academy Bank.

Community members, parents and older siblings serve as mentors to the children and answer questions when they get stuck. “The scholars are really doing all the work. They’re doing the planning, the marketing, and I’m just kind of guiding along the way,” Marcus Backman, a member of the school’s Board of Advisors, says.

The next phase of their entrepreneurial journey involves turning their ideas into reality. From designing games and creating artwork to crafting paper masterpieces and even whipping up delectable treats, these kindergarteners are proving that age is no barrier to entrepreneurship.

Simpson expressed her pride in the achievements of her budding entrepreneurs. “We have kindergarteners, 1st graders and 2nd graders, and they have done an amazing job. We’re so proud of the work that they’re doing, and they’re gonna have the experience to become their very own business owners and entrepreneurs,” Simpson says.

But what good is a business without customers? They are inviting everyone to Compass Collegiate Academy to experience the fruits of their labor. The event promises to be a remarkable showcase of the students’ entrepreneurial talents.

The young scholars will showcase their products and services to the community from 10-11:30 a.m. on June 9.

