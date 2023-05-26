SC Lottery
Deputies investigating crash involving Charleston Police officer

The crash happened near Ashley River Road and Glendale Drive around 5:15 p.m.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a police vehicle in West Ashley Friday.

The crash happened on Ashley River Road near Glendale Drive around 5:15 p.m., according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Knapp said an SUV struck the rear of an unmarked Charleston Police cruiser that was stopped in traffic. The collision caused the police vehicle to hit the car in front of it.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to Lt. Corey Taylor with the Charleston Police Department.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash was cleared around 6 p.m.

