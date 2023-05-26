Deputies investigating crash that involved Charleston Police officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have cleared a crash involving a police officer in West Ashley Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Ashley River Road and Glendale Drive around 5:15 p.m.

Lt. Corey Taylor says the crash involved a Charleston Police Department vehicle. An officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Taylor said the road is back open as of 6:05 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

