Deputies investigating crash that involved Charleston Police officer

The crash happened near Ashley River Road and Glendale Drive around 5:15 p.m.
The crash happened near Ashley River Road and Glendale Drive around 5:15 p.m.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have cleared a crash involving a police officer in West Ashley Friday afternoon.

The crash happened near Ashley River Road and Glendale Drive around 5:15 p.m.

Lt. Corey Taylor says the crash involved a Charleston Police Department vehicle. An officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Taylor said the road is back open as of 6:05 p.m.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.

