Ex-boyfriend of woman shot in Charleston Co. arrested in Alabama

Jorge Morales Velasquez, from Chesterfield County, Virginia, was arrested Thursday in Escambia County, Alabama. Sheriff's office spokesman Andrew Knapp says Velasquez is expected to be charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.(Escambia County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man has been arrested in Alabama in connection with a Monday shooting in the North Charleston area.

Jorge Morales Velasquez, from Chesterfield County, Virginia, was arrested Thursday in Escambia County, Alabama.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says Velasquez is expected to be charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.

Deputies responded to a home on S. Oakridge Circle around 2:20 a.m. Monday and found a woman shot multiple times.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Knapp says Velasquez, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, was identified as the suspect.

Police in Chesterfield County, Virginia worked to locate Velasquez, Knapp said.

“Those efforts by law enforcement continued throughout the week, and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with CCSO, found and arrested Velasquez on Thursday in Escambia County, Alabama,” Knapp said.

Velasquez was booked in the Escambia County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Charleston County.

