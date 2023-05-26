FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Coastal storm to bring rain, wind and cool temps!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - TODAY AND SATURDAY ARE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS! A coastal storm is set to impact the area as we get ready to head into our Memorial Day weekend. The developing low pressure system off the coast of north Florida will slowly move north toward our coastline during the rest of today through tomorrow morning. Showers will begin moving onshore this morning with cloudy skies and cool temperatures expected through the day. Showers will continue to move inland tonight as heavier rain develops near the coast as the low pulls closer to the area. Downpours will be possible overnight and Saturday morning. Locally heavy rain may lead to minor street flooding over the next 36 hours. Breezy conditions are expected area wide with the strongest winds along the coast. Winds will be sustained 15 to 25 mph with gust to 35 inland, 45 at the beaches. The wind will peak Saturday morning before slowly weakening late Saturday and early Sunday. The coastal storm will move onshore during the day on Saturday and begin pulling north of us by Saturday night. Drier air will move in on the backside of this storm leading to a decreased rain chance Saturday night and Sunday morning. Dangerous surf is expected along with a risk of rip currents. Stay out of the water at the beaches through at least Saturday. Rainfall totals of 1-3″ should be common. A few isolated spots may exceed 3″ while a few spots may record less than 1″ too. Improving weather is expected Sunday as this storm pulls away. Morning cloudiness will give way to sunshine and highs near 80 after only reaching the 60s on Friday and Saturday. A few storms may return to the forecast on Memorial Day. We’ll keep you posted!

TODAY: Cloudy and Cool. Showers Likely. Breezy. High 68.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, Off and On Rain, Cool and Breezy. High 65.

SUNDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Mainly Dry. High 79.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain. High 80.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 83.

