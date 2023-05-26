Man charged after hours-long standoff at downtown home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after officers were involved in an hours-long standoff at a downtown Charleston home Thursday night.

Jeffrey McCue, 34, is charged with first-degree burglary and kidnapping, according to jail records.

Police said officers tried to pull McCue over during a traffic stop at the intersection of East Bay Street and Morrison Drive. McCue fled on foot from the scene and ran into a home on Blake Street.

The residents were able to flee from the house while McCue stayed inside for over two hours, officials said.

A crisis management team was on scene working for a peaceful resolution, and McCue came out around midnight, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

There was no threat to the public while officers responded to the scene.

