SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

National Park Service discovers den of mountain lion kittens

A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to...
A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to three healthy kittens.(National Park Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion studied by biologists in wilderness areas near Los Angeles has given birth to three healthy kittens, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The three females estimated to be a month old were found May 18 nestled in a patch of poison oak in the Simi Hills area about 40 miles northwest of downtown LA, the park service said in a statement.

They were born to a 5-year-old cougar dubbed P-77 that has been tracked since November 2019. Scientists are calling the babies P-113, P-114 and P-115.

The father isn’t immediately known. Biologists aren’t currently following any male cougars in P-77′s habitat, so they suspect the father might have come from nearby mountains and then went back.

P-77 makes her home in an area between the 101 and 118 freeways overlapping the Santa Monica and Santa Susana mountain ranges.

It’s the third mountain lion litter found in the Simi Hills in recent years. P-62 gave birth in 2018 and P-67 delivered a litter in 2020, officials said.

The park service has been studying mountain lions since 2002 in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to determine how they survive in a fragmented and urbanized environment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around...
Woman to face charges after Folly Bridge crash
Suspended Beaufort attorney Cory Fleming is set to enter a guilty plea on federal conspiracy to...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator set to enter guilty plea
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
An area of low pressure is expected to develop offshore and will likely affect Lowcountry...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal storms could bring wind gusts, rip current risk by weekend
Police were called to a home off East Bay Street near Blake Street around 9:30 p.m.
Police: Suspect in custody after standoff downtown

Latest News

In December, Dion revealed she has stiff-person syndrome.
Celine Dion cancels all remaining shows of Courage World Tour
The Charleston County School District says two of the three finalists for its superintendent...
Two Charleston Co. superintendent finalists withdraw amid social media leak
FILE - In this June 12, 2020 file photo, a mourner signs a tribute wall during a memorial...
Prosecutor: Trio convicted of murder in fatal shooting of former Indiana U football player
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention
FILE - Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential...
Special counsel Durham to testify before Congress next month about his report on Trump-Russia probe