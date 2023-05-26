Nurse charged with killing 2 patients, injuring another

(CNN) - A Pennsylvania nurse who was taken into custody Wednesday is accused of killing two patients and seriously injuring a third.

Heather Pressdee, 40, is charged with multiple crimes, including homicide, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The Pennsylvania attorney general says two men, a 55-year-old and an 83-year-old, were killed last December with an overdose of insulin.

The third victim, a 73-year-old man, was hospitalized last August with an insulin overdose.

Two of the victims did not have diabetes.

A Pennsylvania nurse faces charges after officials say she intentionally gave overdoses of insulin to patients. (Pennsylvania Attorney General)

All three were under Pressdee’s care at a nursing facility in Chicora, Pennsylvania.

She’s being held without bond.

