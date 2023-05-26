Police: Suspect in custody after standoff downtown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspect is in custody after the Charleston Police Department responded to a home in downtown Charleston Thursday night after they say a person fled from a traffic stop.

Officers tried pulling the suspect over near at the intersection of East Bay Street and Morrison Drive when the person fled and ran into a home on Blake Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Police say the residents were able to flee the house while the subject stayed inside the home.

Authorities worked for over two hours to get the subject to come out of the home.

A crisis management team was on scene working for a peaceful resolution.

Police say the area was blocked off to traffic during the incident.

Authorities say there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

