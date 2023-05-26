SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Suspect in custody after standoff downtown

The Charleston Police Department is responding to a home in downtown Charleston Thursday night after they say a person fled from a traffic stop.
By Marissa Lute and Bryce Jacquot
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A suspect is in custody after the Charleston Police Department responded to a home in downtown Charleston Thursday night after they say a person fled from a traffic stop.

Officers tried pulling the suspect over near at the intersection of East Bay Street and Morrison Drive when the person fled and ran into a home on Blake Street, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

Police say the residents were able to flee the house while the subject stayed inside the home.

Authorities worked for over two hours to get the subject to come out of the home.

A crisis management team was on scene working for a peaceful resolution.

Police say the area was blocked off to traffic during the incident.

Authorities say there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around...
Woman to face charges after Folly Bridge crash
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
Suspended Beaufort attorney Cory Fleming is set to enter a guilty plea on federal conspiracy to...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator set to enter guilty plea
An area of low pressure is expected to develop offshore and will likely affect Lowcountry...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal storms could bring wind gusts, rip current risk by weekend
Michael Burham, 34, is facing federal charges after multiple law enforcement agencies from...
Pennsylvania man appears in federal court after 4-day manhunt in Lowcountry

Latest News

The community got the opportunity to meet Dr. Eric Gallien, a superintendent from Racine,...
Community meets first Charleston Co. School District superintendent finalist
VIDEO: Community meets first Charleston Co. School District superintendent finalist
VIDEO: Police: No threat to public while officers respond to standoff downtown
The project will cost $185 million to build. It’s funded through a combination of state and...
Palmetto Railways begins construction on $185M rail line servicing Camp Hall