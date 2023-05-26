SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

WATCH: Video shows school bus and tanker truck crash

By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A video given to WIS by a viewer shows the moment a Lexington County school bus and tanker truck crashed into each other.

The crash happened in Gilbert on Thursday, a rural town located in the Midlands of South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said 10 children were taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Lexington Medical Center reported at least 17 children and one adult arrived at the hospital with injuries related to the crash. The medical center said they’re all in stable condition.

WIS is working to find out more information from Lexington County School District One.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Folly Road was shut down after a multi-vehicle crash happened on the bridge around...
Woman to face charges after Folly Bridge crash
Suspended Beaufort attorney Cory Fleming is set to enter a guilty plea on federal conspiracy to...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirator set to enter guilty plea
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released a photo of fugitive Michael Burham, who was...
Deputies release photo of fugitive as he was arrested in Huger
An area of low pressure is expected to develop offshore and will likely affect Lowcountry...
FIRST ALERT: Coastal storms could bring wind gusts, rip current risk by weekend
Police were called to a home off East Bay Street near Blake Street around 9:30 p.m.
Police: Suspect in custody after standoff downtown

Latest News

FILE - DEA Administrator Anne Milgram, center, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland,...
DEA revokes license of drug distributor for turning blind eye to suspicious orders in opioid crisis
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures ticked up in...
Price pressures ticked up in April, according to inflation gauge
Investigators said the walls and floors of the home were disintegrating and the children needed...
Parents arrested after 7 kids found living in deplorable conditions
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in...
Report: Trump employees moved boxes of documents before Mar-a-Lago search by feds