Bluffton crash causes eastbound lane blockage on Folding Island Road

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says lanes are blocked after a crash in Bluffton Saturday afternoon.

They say the accident occurred at the intersection of St. Gregory Drive and Fording Island Road.

The sheriff’s office says all Eastbound lanes of Fording Island Road are blocked by the vehicles involved in the crash and emergency vehicles.

They ask all drivers in the area to use caution and to expect delays.

