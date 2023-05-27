SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Bluffton crash causes eastbound lane blockage on Folding Island Road

All Eastbound lanes are blocked after crash Saturday afternoon, The Beaufort County Sheriff's...
All Eastbound lanes are blocked after crash Saturday afternoon, The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says lanes are blocked after a crash in Bluffton Saturday afternoon.

They say the accident occurred at the intersection of St. Gregory Drive and Fording Island Road.

The sheriff’s office says all Eastbound lanes of Fording Island Road are blocked by the vehicles involved in the crash and emergency vehicles.

They ask all drivers in the area to use caution and to expect delays.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey McCue, 34, is charged with first-degree burglary and kidnapping, according to jail...
Man charged after hours-long standoff at downtown home
The Charleston County School District says two of the three finalists for its superintendent...
Two Charleston Co. superintendent finalists withdraw amid social media leak
The footage was shown in court, but not streamed and redacted versions were released following...
Unredacted footage from Murdaugh trial released to Netflix by mistake
Live 5 First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain comes to an end tonight, improving weather tomorrow
The crash happened near Ashley River Road and Glendale Drive around 5:15 p.m.
Deputies investigating crash involving Charleston Police officer

Latest News

Nevada Congressman and Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, Steven Horsford,...
Nationwide initiative to increase Black American voting launches in Charleston
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early-morning crash near Eutawville.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
Williamsburg County deputies searched Friday night in the Kingstree area for a 13-year-old who...
Deputies call off search for armed teen in Kingstree after AR-15 recovered