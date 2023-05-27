SC Lottery
Deputies call off search for armed teen after AR-15 recovered

Williamsburg County deputies searched Friday night in the Kingstree area for a 13-year-old who...
Williamsburg County deputies searched Friday night in the Kingstree area for a 13-year-old who was reportedly carrying an AR-15 rifle.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies searched Friday night in the Kingstree area for a 13-year-old who was reportedly carrying an AR-15 rifle.

Deputies said the teen was last seen in a wooded area off Oakland Avenue in the Rock Town community.

The boy was described as wearing a black shirt with a white True Religion logo on the front, black shorts with red and white paint, pink socks and white shoes and is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall weighing about 100 pounds.

Deputies said on Facebook shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night that they recovered the firearm but that the boy had not been found and that they were ending the search for him.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-355-9696.

