FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain, wind, dangerous surf, and chilly temps stick around!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rain continues as we begin the weekend! Bands of heavy rain will continue to move onshore this morning, with breaks in the activity this afternoon and evening. The coastal low pressure system will move over land and wrap some dry air into the system, which will help to lower rain coverage later this evening and tonight. Additional rainfall totals today will range from 1-3″, localized flooding will be possible. A few isolated showers will be around Sunday morning as the area of low pressure departs the area. Some sunshine will return for the afternoon. With clouds hanging around for most of the day, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some sunshine should return by Sunday afternoon. Along with the rainfall, high temperatures will remain below average again Saturday - only topping off in the low to mid 60s! A wind advisory will remain in effect through 11 AM this morning due to sustained winds of 25-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. Dangerous rip currents and surf will continue along our shores today. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for today because of these impacts. Improving weather returns Sunday, but we could see a few showers and storms on Memorial Day. Warmer weather will stick around through the new week with highs back in the 80s.

SATURDAY: Chilly, Windy, and Wet. High 65, Low 59.

SUNDAY: Isolated AM Rain, Gradual PM Clearing. High 70, Low 60.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain & Storms. High 83, Low 62.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 84, Low 64.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 85, Low 66.

