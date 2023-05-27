FIRST ALERT: Wind advisory, rip current risk continue into Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As rain continues into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service continues to warn of gusty winds and strong rip currents for the Lowcountry.

Showers are expected to continue throughout Saturday with bands of heavy rain and even thunderstorms possible. Some areas may see areas of patchy fog in the morning.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says additional rainfall totals for Saturday could reach between 1 and 3 inches and localized flooding will be possible.

The area of low pressure is approaching the coast and will move onshore later today. Bands of heavy rain will continue to move onshore this morning. pic.twitter.com/G51CrQeRNM — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) May 27, 2023

A wind advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Saturday with winds expected to be 20 to 25 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Holtzman said wind gusts of up to 40 mph were detected early Saturday morning near Kiawah Island. McClellanville recorded 36-mph. wind gusts while Johns Island recorded gusts of 31 mph. Goose Creek saw wind gusts of 27 mph.

The wind driven rain continues across the area. Winds are gusting up to 40 mph along the coast early this morning. pic.twitter.com/urUEhgtvTB — Chris Holtzman (@ChrisHoltzmanWx) May 27, 2023

Drivers should be careful of windy conditions while on the road.

Along the beaches, a high surf advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. as large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone are expected. With the high waves, there is an increased risk of rip currents.

That means dangerous swimming and surfing conditions as well as localized beach erosion. Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water because of the dangerous surf conditions.

Swimmers should make sure they stay near a lifeguard.

A swimmer who is caught in a rip current should relax and float rather than try to swim against the current. If they are able, they should swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Swimmers should take the risk seriously: rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The Live 5 weather team declared Friday and Saturday as First Alert Days because of the possibility of up to several inches of rain and gusty winds for the first half of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Holtzman says an isolated shower will be around Sunday morning as the area of low pressure moves out of the area. Some sunshine will return for the afternoon.

