Moncks Corner Police investigate woman’s death

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department says a home is being investigated Saturday afternoon in response to a deceased woman.

Moncks Corner Police Capt. Lee Mixon says the incident happened in 400 Block of Birchwood Drive.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a woman was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that one suspect is in custody.

They say that the suspect and woman did know each other but the relationship is not yet determined.

Mixon says there is no threat to the public and that people should avoid the area as there is a heavy police presence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County dispatch at 843-719-4169.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.