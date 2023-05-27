Nationwide initiative to increase Black American voting launches in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Local and state elected officials gathered Saturday morning in Charleston with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute to launch Democracy for the People.

The Summer of Action is a nationwide tour that starts in South Carolina traveling across states in the south to share their message by encouraging Black Americans to increase their civic participation with different approaches.

Mainly focusing on voter education, voter registration and training organization, fellows are at the center of the nationwide effort.

“The cornerstones of democracy, which start with the fundamentals of voting, protecting our schools, and ensuring that all communities are protected under the law from discrimination and racism,” Nevada Congressman and Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, Steven Horsford, says.

The Congressional Black Caucus Institute is encouraging Democracy for the People to mobilize people of color and a multigenerational coalition in the fight for democracy.

Leaders from South Carolina, including Congressman Jim Clyburn, and different states throughout America were in Charleston to promote the nationwide tour.

“We’re here today to announce a national effort to make people aware of what those threats are, and what we as a people ought to be doing to maintain that pursuit that many of our parents or grandparents committed themselves to and pass on to us,” Clyburn says. “That legacy and that’s why we’re here today.”

The tour was intentionally launched at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston, where a church shooting left nine dead in 2015, to stand as a symbol for the national tour.

“I represent the families of those nine poor souls, who just beneath us, lost their lives to someone dedicated to hate; and in his own words, ‘I wanted to start a race war,’ Clyburn says.

“But, that’s not why we’re here; we’re here to preserve democracy for all.”

During the national effort, the organization will work on combating misinformation and try to communicate with every level of government.

Pushing for the initiative ahead of the 2024 presidential election is imperative to the election results, they say.

“We have power, and when we collectively use that power, we can advance the issues that matter most,” Horsford says. “Whether that is addressing gun violence, addressing police brutality, or addressing the economic conditions that exist in our communities.”

Horsford says that focusing on the people is most important in the success of Democracy of People.

“We are here as democracy for the people, to uplift, to build up, and to make sure that we empower all of our local communities, for people in it to know our power in this moment,” he says.

Summer of Action will head to Chicago on June 10 and Democracy for People will end in Washington, D.C. in August to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

