One killed in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly early-morning crash near Eutawville.

The crash happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday on Adidas Street near Horizon Street, which is about eight miles east of Eutawville, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Troopers say a 2002 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on Adidas Street ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and overturned. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died from injuries suffered in the crash, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

