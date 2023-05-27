RiverDogs and Fireflies postponed Saturday at Segra Park

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night contest against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park was postponed due to heavy rain. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.

The RiverDogs will return home to begin a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday, May 30. The homestand will feature Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday and Perros Santos night on Sunday.

