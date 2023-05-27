SC Lottery
RiverDogs and Fireflies postponed Saturday at Segra Park

The Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night contest against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park was postponed due to heavy rain.(Charleston RiverDogs)
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night contest against the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park was postponed due to heavy rain. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 3:00 p.m. The twin bill will feature a pair of seven-inning contests.

The RiverDogs will return home to begin a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday, May 30. The homestand will feature Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday and Perros Santos night on Sunday.

Tickets for all RiverDogs games are still available! Visit riverdogs.com to secure your seats now. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round.

Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

