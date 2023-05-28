SC Lottery
3 injured Summerville shooting, 1 in custody, police say

The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
By Pilar Briggs and Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department said one person is in custody after a shooting injured three people Saturday night.

Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim along Central Avenue near Corey Gardens, Deputy Chief of Police John O’Meara said.

Police say someone who was rendering aid to the victim called police, who found a man wit a gun who had been wounded.

Officers subsequently found two additional shooting victims, but O’Meara said none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

The victims were treated an an area hospital. Police have not yet released the name of the person in custody.

