Debt ceiling deal: What’s in, what’s out of the agreement to avert US default

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - Negotiators are racing to finalize the text of an agreement on legislation to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid a federal default.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Saturday night they had reached an agreement in principle to raise the federal debt ceiling.

McCarthy (R-California) said the House will vote on the legislation on Wednesday, giving the Senate time to consider it before June 5, the date when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the United States could default on its debt obligations if lawmakers did not act in time.

While many details about the deal are unknown, both sides will be able to point to some victories. But some conservatives expressed early concerns that the compromise does not cut future deficits enough, while Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps.

A look at what’s in and out of the deal, based on what’s known so far:

Two-year debt increase, spending limits

The agreement would keep nondefense spending roughly flat in the 2024 fiscal year and increase it by 1% the following year, as well as provide for a two-year debt-limit increase — past the next presidential election in 2024. That’s according to a source familiar with the deal who provided details on the condition of anonymity.

Veterans care

The agreement would fully fund medical care for veterans at the levels included in Biden’s proposed 2024 budget blueprint, including for a fund dedicated to veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances or environmental hazards. Biden sought $20.3 billion for the toxic exposure fund in his budget.

Work requirements

Republicans had proposed boosting work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents in certain government assistance programs. They said it would bring more people into the workforce, who would then pay taxes and help shore up key entitlement programs, namely Social Security and Medicare.

Democrats had roundly criticized the proposed changes, saying they would lead to fewer people able to afford food or health care without actually increasing job participation.

House Republicans had passed legislation that would create new work requirements for some Medicaid recipients, but that was left out of the final agreement.

But the agreement would expand some work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps. The agreement would raise the age for existing work requirements from 49 to 54, similar to the Republican proposal, but those changes would expire in 2030. The White House said it would at the same time reduce the number of vulnerable people at all ages who are subject to the requirements.

Speeding up energy projects

The deal puts in place changes in the National Environmental Policy Act that would designate “a single lead agency” to develop environmental reviews, in hopes of streamlining the process.

Student loans

Republicans had sought to repeal Biden’s efforts to waive $10,000 to $20,000 in debt for nearly all borrowers who took out student loans. But the provision was a nonstarter for Democrats. Appearing on Fox News Sunday, McCarthy answered questions from host Shannon Bream, who said she was hearing “two differenet stories” from what is in the deal and what isn’t.

Specifically, she said the White House made it sound as if the program to provide student debt relief would not change while Republicans said the pause on student debt payments would lift.

“Okay, don’t confuse the two. What the President did, he went unconstitutionally and said he was going to waive certain people part of their debt for student loans, but then he paused everybody’s student loans,” McCarthy said. “So everybody who borrowed the student loan, within 60 days of signing, is going to have to pay that back. Now, the Supreme Court is taking up that case, but if the Supreme Court came back and said that was unconstitutional, the president could still say he’s pausing, not waiving it, but now that this is in law, the Supreme Court decision will have to be upheld.”

McCarthy called that “another victory,” saying that this brings in $5 billion each month to the American public.

The Supreme Court is dominated 6-3 by conservatives, and those justices’ questions in oral arguments showed skepticism about the legality of Biden’s student loans plan. A decision is expected before the end of June.

