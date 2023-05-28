Drying out today ahead of a warmer week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coastal low pressure system that has brought the area inches of rainfall will move out of the area this afternoon, which will start to dry us out as we head through the day! An isolated shower will be around this morning as the area of low pressure departs the area. Some sunshine will return for the afternoon as well, but most of the day will be cloudy. With clouds hanging around for most of the day, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We warm up on Memorial day with more sunshine, but we could see a few showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Warmer weather will stick around through the week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TODAY: Isolated AM Shower, Gradual PM Clearing. High 69, Low 58.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain & Storms. High 83, Low 63.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 84, Low 65.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 86, Low 67.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87, Low 68.

