SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Drying out today ahead of a warmer week!

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has an update on the chances of flooding and wind gusts on this First Alert Weather Day.
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coastal low pressure system that has brought the area inches of rainfall will move out of the area this afternoon, which will start to dry us out as we head through the day! An isolated shower will be around this morning as the area of low pressure departs the area. Some sunshine will return for the afternoon as well, but most of the day will be cloudy. With clouds hanging around for most of the day, highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We warm up on Memorial day with more sunshine, but we could see a few showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Warmer weather will stick around through the week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

TODAY: Isolated AM Shower, Gradual PM Clearing. High 69, Low 58.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain & Storms. High 83, Low 63.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 84, Low 65.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 86, Low 67.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 87, Low 68.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Moncks Corner Police Department says a a home on Birchwood Drive is being investigated after a...
Moncks Corner Police investigate woman’s death
Jeffrey McCue, 34, is charged with first-degree burglary and kidnapping, according to jail...
Man charged after hours-long standoff at downtown home
The Charleston County School District says two of the three finalists for its superintendent...
Two Charleston Co. superintendent finalists withdraw amid social media leak
The Summerville Police Department says two people have non-life threatening injuries after a...
2 injured in Summerville shooting

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Saturday morning First Alert Day forecast
Rain extended across the Lowcountry early Saturday morning with more rain expected through...
FIRST ALERT: Flooding possible as rain continues into Saturday
VIDEO: More rain, gusty winds expected through Saturday
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast