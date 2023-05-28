Lowcountry events will mark Memorial Day Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Events across the Lowcountry will pay tribute to those who died serving their country this Memorial Day.

9 a.m. - Walterboro

The city of Walterboro will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. at Waterfall Plaza, located at 245 E. Washington St.

U.S. Navy Veteran Bob Tiegs, adjutant of American Legion Post 93, will serve as keynote speaker.

10 a.m. - Beaufort

The state’s three National Cemeteries will each host Memorial Day programs. The Beaufort National Cemetery, located at 1601 Boundary St., will hold its ceremony at noon.

10 a.m. - St. George

Dorchester County Council will unveil its Veterans Monument at 10 a.m. Monday at Davis-Bailey Park.

The ceremony will include a keynote address by retired USMC Capt. Dr. Tom Riddick, of Summerville, who served more than 20 years as an enlisted Marine and a Marine Officer. Riddick’s last command was the University of New Mexico where he served as Marine Officer Instructor and recruiter for the university’s NROTC unit.

The ceremony will also include the Posting of Colors by the Honor Guard of the 628th Force Support Squadron of Joint Base Charleston and a Wreath Laying to honor those who have given their lives for their country and for those missing in action.

The park is located at 5190 East Jim Bilton Blvd. in St. George.

Noon - West Ashley

American Legion Post 179 will hold its Memorial Day Program at noon at Live Oak Memorial Gardens, located at 3093 Ashley River Rd., in West Ashley.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Larry Dandridge will be the keynote speaker. Dandridge is a Vietnam War-era wounded warrior and retired master Army aviator. He has written more than 100 articles on leadership, law enforcement, hospice and veterans’ benefits. He is also the author of “Blades of Thunder (Book One),” which raised more than $70,000 for Fisher House Charleston.

The event will also include a tribute to all Veterans and the placing of wreaths representing the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.

3 p.m. - Patriots Point

Patriots Point will offer Taps played by a bagpipe musician at 3 p.m. Monday.

The piper will begin on the pier but will also make her way to the Flight Deck of the U.S.S. Yorktown, Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum spokesperson Mary Edwards said.

3 p.m. - Charleston

The Charleston Concert Band will hold a Memorial Day concert of patriotic music from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hampton Park, located at 30 Murray Dr.

The concert is free and donations to the Charleston Concert Band will be accepted.

Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

4 p.m./5 p.m. - The Citadel

The Citadel will host Memorial Day concerts at Summeral Chapel. Chapel Organist and Carillonist Michael Varnadore will honor and celebrate in music those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country at 4 p.m. and 5p.m.

Concerts are free and last one hour. Call for more information 843-813-3007.

State, county and local offices are closed on Memorial Day. Banks are also closed and mail is not delivered on Memorial Day.

Charleston was home to the first celebration of Memorial Day, which took place in Hampton Park in 1865.

