Rally to raise the minimum wage set for Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state lawmaker from the Lowcountry is helping to lead a rally next weekend to push for a higher federal minimum wage.

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) will hold a rally Saturday along with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to push for a $17 minimum wage in Charleston.

The rally will begin at 4 p.m. at the International Longshoremen’s Association Union Hall, located at 1142 Morrison Drive.

Free parking will be available at the Union Hall and CARTA buses 10, 11, 20 and 102 have stops within walking distance of Union Hall, the event’s website states.

Click here to RSVP to attend the rally.

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Some states have set statewide minimum wages higher than that, but South Carolina has not.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.