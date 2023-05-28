SC Lottery
Ready for a warmup? Temperatures to rise as weekend rain moves out

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has your warmer Memorial Day forecast.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service said Saturday’s high of 66 tied a record for the coldest high temperature for the date.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said much of the Lowcountry received up to three inches of rain after a low-pressure system moved in Friday.

The city of Charleston’s official rainfall total was 3.14 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Mount Pleasant recorded 2.36 inches, a fraction of an inch above Summerville and James Island, which both recorded 2.35 inches. North Charleston recorded 2.01 inches of rain.

Holtzman said the Lowcountry will stay in the 60s again Sunday as the last of the rain moves out of the area. As of Sunday morning, most of the rain was concentrated in Georgetown County and the Grand Strand.

But as the area dries out from the rain, expect a quick warmup. The Memorial Day forecast calls for a high of 84, a 15-degree jump over Sunday.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the coming week, with a high of 87.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday and Saturday as First Alert Weather Days because of the expected rainfall and gusty winds.

