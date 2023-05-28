Summerville shooting injures 3, suspect arrested

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a suspect is in custody after three people were injured in a shooting on Saturday.

Deputy Chief of Police, John O’Meara says officers responded to a man on Central Avenue near Corey Gardens who was on the roadside with a gun and gunshot wound.

The citizen rendered aid while notifying the police, according to the police department, according to O’Meara.

He says three victims were treated at the hospital.

One suspect has been arrested, O’Meara says.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.