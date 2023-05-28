SC Lottery
Summerville shooting injures 3, suspect arrested

The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.(WSAW)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a suspect is in custody after three people were injured in a shooting on Saturday.

Deputy Chief of Police, John O’Meara says officers responded to a man on Central Avenue near Corey Gardens who was on the roadside with a gun and gunshot wound.

The citizen rendered aid while notifying the police, according to the police department, according to O’Meara.

He says three victims were treated at the hospital.

One suspect has been arrested, O’Meara says.

