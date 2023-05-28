SC Lottery
Sunday is National Hamburger Day: Are you celebrating?

Sunday is National Hamburger Day, a perfect match for the cookouts associated with Memorial Day weekend.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cookouts are a common part of holiday celebrations and Sunday coincides with an American favorite: the hamburger.

Sunday is National Hamburger Day, a day commemorated every May 28, according to the website NationalToday.com.

Americans eat over 50 billion burgers a year, the website states.

The hamburger traces its origins to Hamburg, Germany, although the website states the hamburger as we know it today was developed in Seymour, Wisconsin.

The day doubles as International Hamburger Day and wraps up National Burger Month. It also ushers in the summer grilling season.

Some restaurants are offering special deals and special burgers for the occasion.

Wayback Burgers, with locations in Summerville, Beaufort and Hilton Head, is offering buy-one-get-one deals on its classic burgers as well as triple-point days on app orders from Monday through Wednesday of this week.

The restaurant offers options like the Steakhouse Burger, made with two beef patties made-to-order, Swiss cheese, fried onions and A1 Steak Sauce; and the “Cheeeesy,” with four slices of melted American cheese and two beef patties-made-to-order sandwiched between an inverted, grilled and buttered bun.

Metro Diner, with a location in West Ashley, is offering the Holy Davoli, named after the chain’s founding family, featuring a 100% Angus burger topped with pickle slaw in between two grilled cheese sandwiches stuffed with American cheese, tomato and hickory smoked bacon.

It is also launching two burgers for the summer: The Hawaiian Burger, which features a 100% Angus burger topped with grilled pineapple and ham slice, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, and citrus aioli; and the Italian “Bada Boom!” Burger, with a 100% Angus burger topped with a hearty marinara blended with onions and green peppers, a tomato slice, and melted provel cheese.

Check with your favorite restaurant to see if it is offering any National Hamburger Day or National Burger Month deals.

