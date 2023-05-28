SC Lottery
Visitation set for Sunday for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds died on Monday from cancer at age 56.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A visitation will be held Sunday afternoon for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

Reynolds, 56, died on Monday from cancer, days after sharing a letter with the Charleston community in which he said he had decided to end cancer treatments and enter hospice care.

A public visitation is scheduled for Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McAlister-Smith Funeral and Cremation on 2501 Bees Ferry Rd.

His Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seacoast Christian Community Church, located at 750 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.

Named chief of police in 2018, Reynolds announced in late 2021 that he had been diagnosed with cancer. After an aggressive treatment that included surgery to amputate a leg and chemotherapy, he returned to the job in February 2022.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said Reynolds died at an area hospice facility with his wife, Caroline, and his two children, Luke and Grace, by his side.

Tecklenburg called Reynolds a brother and a spiritual mentor. Tecklenburg said during the interview process Reynolds stood out because on top of his impressive resume, he showed heart. Tecklenburg said the chief’s love for the city showed up until his final moments.

“To get up every day, to keep on going, that determination, that resolve. So many people would have said, ‘Hey, I’m going to check out, or retire…’” Tecklenburg said. “He was so committed and he loved Charleston so much and he loved what he was doing so much, that I don’t think the thought ever occurred to him.”

City leaders released statements honoring the life and legacy of the beloved chief after hearing the news.

The Charleston Police Department said in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Sarcoma Research Center.

