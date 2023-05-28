SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott hosts town hall event in Goose Creek

By Patrick Phillips and Pilar Briggs
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is hosting a town hall event Sunday afternoon.

The senator is speaking at New Life Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Dexter Easley.

Scott officially launched his 2024 presidential bid with an announcement Monday at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University.

The Republican told a cheering crowd he is living proof that America is “a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression.”

But he said under President Joe Biden, America is not a nation in decline but has “become a nation in retreat.”

Scott said that under President Joe Biden, the nation is “retreating away” from patriotism and faith; work and dignity; and earned success, aspiration and accountability. He said schools are suffering and “crime is on the rise and law enforcement is in retreat.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

