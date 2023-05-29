3 shot at casino in Washington state

SEATTLE (Gray News) - King County Sheriff’s deputies said a suspect went inside the Roxbury Lanes casino and began to shoot.

Two men and a woman were hit.

Police haven’t arrested a suspect, nor have they released a suspect’s description, KOMO reported.

Breana Lewis, who lives nearby, said she heard the gunshots and saw a large police presence.

“They had like eight cops on my street,” she said. “There were about 10 over here, like cop cars, and it was just a huge response. Medics were flying up and down this area.”

Lewis has been living in this area for years and said unfortunately, this isn’t uncommon, especially at night.

“I’ve just been walking my dog like normally every night, and every time I walk her there seems to be arguments in the parking lot. I’ve never heard of a shooting until last night, but yeah, there’s always problems here,” she said.

“If I would have known that I wouldn’t have come here this morning,” said Anthony Lindsey, a Roxbury Lanes customer.

This was the reaction of a lot of people hoping to go to the casino and bowling alley Sunday morning after a “closed until further notice” sign was posted in front.

Lindsey, who said he comes here weekly, said he’s always cautious and likes to come in the morning for a reason.

“I like to do what I got to do and then get out of here just in case something else goes down like that, though, because I don’t want to be in the middle of nothing,” he said.

