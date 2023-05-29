SC Lottery
Bertram powers Clemson past Miami 11-5 for ACC Tournament title

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Riley Bertram homered for the first time this season — a go-ahead three-run shot in an eight-run seventh inning — and Clemson rallied to beat Miami 11-5 in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Sunday for the Tigers 16th-straight win.

No. 3 seed Clemson (43-17) had run-scoring singles from Caden Grice and Riley Bertram in the bottom of the first inning to grab a 2-0 lead. Leadoff hitter Cam Cannarella homered with two outs in the second to push the lead to 3-0.

Miami, seeded fourth, chipped away with two runs in the top of the third. Dominic Pitelli led off with a double and No. 9 hitter Jacoby Long followed with an RBI single for the first run. Long scored with two outs on a wild pitch by reliever Nick Clayton.

Zach Levenson’s solo homer in the fourth pulled the Hurricanes even. Miami took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth on an RBI double by Blake Cyr and a bases-loaded walk to Renzo Gonzalez.

The Tigers’ winning rally started with a walk to Will Taylor and a single by Grice. Billy Amick doubled in Taylor and Bertram, who bats sixth, followed with his game-winner. Taylor finished off the eight-run outburst with a three-run homer.

Jackson Lindley (3-3) allowed a hit and a walk in two innings of relief to get the win.

Reliever Alejandro Torres (4-1) was tagged with his first loss of the season for Miami, yielding three runs — two earned — on three hits in 2/3 of an inning.

Miami beat top-seeded Wake Forest, ranked first in the coaches poll, 7-2 in the semifinals.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

